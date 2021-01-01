You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 52 Wh 78 Wh 67 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400 Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 67 against 52 watt-hours

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.9 vs 111.9 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) Dimensions 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm

12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm

12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches Area 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~81.4% Side bezels 4.7 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver Gray, Purple Transformer No No Opening angle 160° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 43.8 dB 40.8 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 1103:1 sRGB color space 97.4% 98.8% Adobe RGB profile 67.8% 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.8% 68.5% Response time 22 ms 38 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 7400 300 nits Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 78 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 7.6 V - Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm 220 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 2GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 14 7400 +124% 1.879 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 70.1 dB 87.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.