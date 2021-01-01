Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 67 against 52 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.9 vs 111.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm
12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches
|319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|160°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|43.8 dB
|40.8 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|208 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|1103:1
|sRGB color space
|97.4%
|98.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.8%
|69.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.8%
|68.5%
|Response time
|22 ms
|38 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|290 gramm
|220 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 14 7400 +12%
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 14 7400 +82%
4551
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 14 7400 +5%
1338
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 14 7400 +111%
5039
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|70.1 dB
|87.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.0 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
