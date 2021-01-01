Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
From $999
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 70 against 52 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
|Width
|321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
|17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
|Area
|722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
|719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~75.1%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|145°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|3000 RPM
|-
|Noise level
|-
|45.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|208 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1292:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
|51 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|-
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
