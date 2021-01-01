Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7400 or ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

Dell Inspiron 14 7400
VS
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
From $999
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 70 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Inspiron 14 7400
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
Width 321.6 mm (12.66 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 224.5 mm (8.84 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches) 17.3 mm (0.68 inches)
Area 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~75.1%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 145°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 3000 RPM -
Noise level - 45.9 dB

Display

Size 14.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1292:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.3%
Response time 35 ms 51 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 7400
300 nits
ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

