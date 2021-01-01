Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7400 or ZenBook S UX393 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 67 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 37% sharper screen – 285 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7400
vs
ZenBook S UX393

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 321.6 mm (12.66 inches) 306 mm (12.05 inches)
Height 224.5 mm (8.84 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches) 15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~83.9%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 3000 RPM -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.9 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 285 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3300 x 2200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 7400
300 nits
ZenBook S UX393 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V -
Full charging time 4:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

