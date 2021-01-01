Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7400 or Inspiron 13 5310 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs Inspiron 13 5310

54 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
53 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
Dell Inspiron 14 7400
From $779
Dell Inspiron 13 5310
From $1349
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and Inspiron 13 5310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 22% sharper screen – 208 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 5310
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (96.6 vs 111.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7400
vs
Inspiron 13 5310

Case

Weight 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 321.6 mm (12.66 inches) 296.7 mm (11.68 inches)
Height 224.5 mm (8.84 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches) 13.9-15.9 mm (0.55-0.63 inches)
Area 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~82.3%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 3000 RPM -

Display

Size 14.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 208 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 7.6 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 4:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 7400
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 5310 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 13 5310 and Inspiron 14 7400 or ask any questions
