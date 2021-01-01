Dell Inspiron 14 7400 vs Inspiron 13 7306
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- 48% sharper screen – 208 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (97.6 vs 111.9 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|321.6 mm (12.66 inches)
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|224.5 mm (8.84 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|14.2-1.75 mm (0.56-0.07 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|722 cm2 (111.9 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.4%
|~106.5%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|-20.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|3000 RPM
|-
Display
|Size
|14.5 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|208 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|7.6 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|4:00 hr
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 14 7400 +14%
1291
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Inspiron 13 7306 +11%
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 14 7400 +13%
510
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Inspiron 13 7306 +6%
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|-
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
