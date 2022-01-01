You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 52 Wh 78 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400 Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs) Dimensions 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm

12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches 321.2 x 212.8 x 17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.38 x 0.7 inches Area 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~79% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 160° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 43.8 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 14.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 208 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 500:1 sRGB color space 97.4% - Adobe RGB profile 67.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.8% - Response time 22 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 7400 +20% 300 nits Inspiron 14 5415 250 nits

Battery Capacity 52 Wh 78 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 7.6 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 290 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 2GB Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Inspiron 14 7400 1.879 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5415 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 70.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.