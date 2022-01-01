You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 48 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-43) Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 48 against 41 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 15.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.63 inches Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~78.9% Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.5 mm Colors Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 37.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 44% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42.5% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) 210 nits Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 48 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 333 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 8 GPU performance Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) 1.108 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-43) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.6 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

