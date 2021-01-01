Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

46 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
VS
67 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
From $785
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 76 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 210 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 211.3 mm (8.32 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Blue Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 1536
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
1.108 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +341%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

