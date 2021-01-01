Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 90% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 210 nits
- 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
|311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
|Height
|211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
|212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~86.1%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Max. brightness
210 nits
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4560
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1293
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6910
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|896
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
2.822 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1