Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or ZenBook S UX393 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) vs ASUS ZenBook S UX393

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
From $785
ASUS ZenBook S UX393
From $1699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook S UX393 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook S UX393
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Provides 138% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 210 nits
  • 82% sharper screen – 285 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
vs
ZenBook S UX393

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 306 mm (12.05 inches)
Height 211.3 mm (8.32 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches) 15.7 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Blue Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 13.9 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 285 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3300 x 2200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
1.108 TFLOPS
ZenBook S UX393 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and ASUS ZenBook S UX393
4. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and ASUS ZenBook S UX393
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and ASUS ZenBook S UX393
6. Razer Book 13 (2020) and ASUS ZenBook S UX393
7. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 and ASUS ZenBook S UX393

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook S UX393 and Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский