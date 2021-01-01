Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or G5 15 5500 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) vs G5 15 5500

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
VS
56 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5500
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
From $785
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (105.2 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 96-131% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 51 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 210 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 211.3 mm (8.32 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~72.3%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Blue Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1502:1
sRGB color space 100% 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
210 nits
G5 15 5500 +19%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
1.108 TFLOPS
G5 15 5500 +174%
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
2. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
3. Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
4. Dell G5 15 5500 and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
5. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell G3 15 3500
6. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell G5 15 5505 SE
7. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell G7 15 7500
8. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell G7 17 7700
9. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5500 and Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский