Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
VS
44 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
From $785
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 40 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 324.3 mm (12.77 inches)
Height 211.3 mm (8.32 inches) 222.9 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches) 17-18.9 mm (0.67-0.74 inches)
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~74.7%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 400:1
sRGB color space 100% 50%
Response time 35 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

