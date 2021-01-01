Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
From $785
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
From $832
Battery 41 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 210 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 321.5 mm (12.66 inches) 321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 211.3 mm (8.32 inches) 211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
Thickness 16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches) 16.3-18.3 mm (0.64-0.72 inches)
Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79.5%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Blue Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 65%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 19.5 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

