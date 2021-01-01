Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 210 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Width
|321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
|321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
|Height
|211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
|211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
|Thickness
|16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches)
|16.3-18.3 mm (0.64-0.72 inches)
|Area
|679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|500:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|65%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|19.5 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4560
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|640
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
