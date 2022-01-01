You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh - 52 Wh 78 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7400 Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 52 against 41 watt-hours

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 210 nits

32% sharper screen – 208 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm

12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches 321.6 x 224.5 x 14.2-16.7 mm

12.66 x 8.84 x 0.56-0.66 inches Area 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2) 722 cm2 (111.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~84.4% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.7 mm Colors Blue Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 37.5 dB 43.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.4% Adobe RGB profile 44% 67.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 42.5% 65.8% Response time 35 ms 22 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) 210 nits Inspiron 14 7400 +43% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 52 Wh 78 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 7.6 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 333 gramm 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 10-45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 16 GPU performance Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) 1.108 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7400 +70% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.6 dB 70.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.