You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~80.1% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 657:1 - sRGB color space 56.2% - Adobe RGB profile 38.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 38.6% - Response time 24 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 250 nits Swift 3 (SF314-512) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-512) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.