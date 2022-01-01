You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.6 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (101.4 vs 110.7 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~82% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 45 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1664 Size 14 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 657:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 56.2% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 38.6% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 38.6% 98.4% Response time 24 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 250 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +11% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.