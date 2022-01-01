Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits
- 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.57 kg (3.46 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches
|311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|45 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|657:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|56.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|38.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|38.6%
|100%
|Response time
|24 ms
|1 ms
Max. brightness
250 nits
550 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|276 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|10 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1605
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10081
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13892
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
GPU performance
2.703 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3254-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|-
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
