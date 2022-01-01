Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
VS
67 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 120% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 250 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 15.7-17.86 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.62-0.7 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 45 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 657:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 56.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 38.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 38.6% 100%
Response time 24 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 10 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254-CG -
Speakers 2.0 -
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
