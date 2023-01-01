Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) or Aspire 3 Spin 14 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) vs Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14

51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
VS
41 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
40 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) and Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 54 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
vs
Aspire 3 Spin 14

Case

Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches		 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm
12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches
Area 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~78%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte -
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 164 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz -
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz -
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 8
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) +80%
0.54 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 Spin 14
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

