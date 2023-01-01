Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 50 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 54 against 50 watt-hours Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches 318.2 x 225.6 x 17.99 mm

12.53 x 8.88 x 0.71 inches Area 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 718 cm2 (111.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~79.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 45.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 600:1 922:1 sRGB color space - 57.4% Adobe RGB profile - 39.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.5% Response time 35 ms 24 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 250 nits Aspire 5 Spin 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 15 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 343 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20 GPU performance Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 0.54 TFLOPS Aspire 5 Spin 14 +161% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

