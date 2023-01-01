Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
VS
57 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Battery
49.9 Wh
CPU
Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 54 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 110.2 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor - Yes
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.6%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 172 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
0.54 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +381%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 2x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
