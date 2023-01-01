Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 49.9 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 54 against 49.9 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 54 against 49.9 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits 40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

40% sharper screen – 227 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (100.1 vs 110.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor - Yes Screen space comparison Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast 600:1 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.6% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 250 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage 15 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 172 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32 GPU performance Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 0.54 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +381% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 2x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

