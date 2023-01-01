Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 42 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 54 against 42 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches 317.1 x 222 x 19.9 mm

12.48 x 8.74 x 0.78 inches Area 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~80.7% Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 600:1 - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 250 nits Vivobook 14 (M1405) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 15 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 4 GPU performance Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 0.54 TFLOPS Vivobook 14 (M1405) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

