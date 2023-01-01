Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430 Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches Area 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~79.9% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests Contrast 600:1 800:1 Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 250 nits Inspiron 14 7430 250 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 15 V 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 16 GPU performance Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) 0.54 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7430 +165% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Inspiron 14 7430: - The AMD model has LPDDR4X memory at 4266 MHz and lacks Thunderbolt support, unlike the Intel version. - A 2-in-1 convertible model also exists, which differs in terms of size and weight.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.