Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) vs Inspiron 14 7430

51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7430
Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
Dell Inspiron 14 7430
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 7430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430
  • Can run popular games at about 91-124% higher FPS
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
vs
Inspiron 14 7430

Case

Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches		 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
Area 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor - No
Display tests
Contrast 600:1 800:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 16
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 7435 (2-in-1)
0.54 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7430 +165%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Inspiron 14 7430:
    - The AMD model has LPDDR4X memory at 4266 MHz and lacks Thunderbolt support, unlike the Intel version.
    - A 2-in-1 convertible model also exists, which differs in terms of size and weight.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

