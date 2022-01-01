You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2240 x 1400 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches 321 x 210 x 15 mm

12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~80.1% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Green Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 51.6 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1142:1 - sRGB color space 99.3% - Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.8% - Response time 28 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits Swift 3 (SF314-512) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 15 V - Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 496 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +311% 5.8 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF314-512) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.