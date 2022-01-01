Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
VS
64 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 52.6 Wh
CPU Apple M2
GPU Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 19% sharper screen – 225 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (101.4 vs 110.7 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~82%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 51.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1142:1 1384:1
sRGB color space 99.3% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 69.5% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.8% 98.4%
Response time 28 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V -
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 496 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.7 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
