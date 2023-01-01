You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 58.2 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Apple M2 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 58.2 against 54 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 58.2 against 54 watt-hours Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 110.7 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Green Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 51.6 dB 49 dB

Display 2240 x 1400 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1142:1 1658:1 sRGB color space 99.3% 100% Adobe RGB profile 69.5% 87.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 68.8% 98.8% Response time 28 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage 15 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 67 W Weigh of AC adapter 496 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +93% 5.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.7 dB 81.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.