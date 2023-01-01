Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 58.2 against 54 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (100.1 vs 110.7 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|51.6 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1142:1
|1658:1
|sRGB color space
|99.3%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.5%
|87.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.8%
|98.8%
|Response time
|28 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|67 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|496 grams
|274 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1861
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10310
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1678
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13235
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.7 dB
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
