You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 54 Wh 64 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 70 against 54 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 70 against 54 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Green Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 51.6 dB -

Display 2240 x 1400 3024 x 1964 Size 14 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1142:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.3% - Adobe RGB profile 69.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 68.8% - Response time 28 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 54 Wh 64 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 15 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 496 grams 274 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 50 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1185 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1344 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76 GPU performance Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 5.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +17% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.7 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.