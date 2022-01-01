Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 or Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2240 x 1400
Battery 75 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 75 against 54 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Case

Weight 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~82.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Green Blue, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 51.6 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2240 x 1400 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1142:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 69.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.8% 100%
Response time 28 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 496 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1185 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1417 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20
GPU performance
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +311%
5.8 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 40 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.7 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
2. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
3. Dell XPS 13 9315 or Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
4. Lenovo Slim 9i Gen 7 (14”) or Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
7. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
8. Asus Vivobook S14X OLED (S5402) or Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский