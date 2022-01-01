Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
- Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
- Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 210 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Dimensions
|314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
|321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-17.9 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.7 inches
|Area
|714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
|679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.6%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Green
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|51.6 dB
|37.5 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2240 x 1400 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1142:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|99.3%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.5%
|44%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.8%
|42.5%
|Response time
|28 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15 V
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|496 gramm
|333 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1629
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +114%
10310
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1706
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12222
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1185 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1417 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|40 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.7 dB
|80.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
