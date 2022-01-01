Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3501 or Chromebook 314 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 vs Acer Chromebook 314

Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Acer Chromebook 314
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Acer Chromebook 314
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (117 vs 140.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3501
vs
Chromebook 314

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19.9 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.78 inches		 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~71.6%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1807:1 -
sRGB color space 58.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 40.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 96
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 12
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 2
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3501 +500%
0.84 TFLOPS
Chromebook 314
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x128 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 128
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes -
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

