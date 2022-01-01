Dell Inspiron 15 3501 vs Acer Chromebook 314
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
- Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (117 vs 140.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|363.9 x 249 x 18-19.9 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.78 inches
|325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm
12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|755 cm2 (117 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~71.6%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|42.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1807:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|58.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|40.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|39.4%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 / 65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|286 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 3501 +27%
591
464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 3501 +34%
1133
843
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
776
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x32 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|128
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.0
|USB Type-C
|No
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|No
|No
|Size
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|-
