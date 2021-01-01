Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3501 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Dell Inspiron 15 3501
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 155-211% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 100 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3501
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~84.3%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3501
220 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +127%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size - 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 12 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

