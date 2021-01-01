Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3501 or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 661-902% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Features a much bigger (~114%) battery – 90 against 42 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3501
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~72.9%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 200 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock - 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 384 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 12 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

