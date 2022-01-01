Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3501 or VivoBook 14 M413 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413

38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (106.9 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3501
vs
VivoBook 14 M413

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 363.9 x 249 x 18-19.9 mm
14.33 x 9.8 x 0.71-0.78 inches		 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~78.3%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1807:1 -
sRGB color space 58.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 40.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 39.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3501
220 nits
VivoBook 14 M413 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 286 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 2 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3501
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 M413 +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

