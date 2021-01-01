Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3501 or VivoBook S15 S532 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532

Dell Inspiron 15 3501
VS
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
From $479
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (127.2 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3501
vs
VivoBook S15 S532

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~81.7%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3501
220 nits
VivoBook S15 S532 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 12 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

