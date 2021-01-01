Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3501 or G3 15 3500 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3501 vs G3 15 3500

Dell Inspiron 15 3501
VS
Dell G3 15 3500
Dell Inspiron 15 3501
Dell G3 15 3500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3501 and G3 15 3500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3501
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G3 15 3500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3501
vs
G3 15 3500

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 249 mm (9.8 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 18-19.9 mm (0.71-0.78 inches) 21.4 mm (0.84 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~72.3%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 800:1
sRGB color space - 57%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3501
220 nits
G3 15 3500 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 SoundcardIntel Comet Lake PCH-H - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 73.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 3501 +11%
1252
G3 15 3500
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 3501
2489
G3 15 3500 +62%
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock - 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 12 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

