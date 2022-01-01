Dell Inspiron 15 3505 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.96 kg (4.32 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|249 x 363.9 x 18-19.8 mm
9.8 x 14.33 x 0.71-0.78 inches
|363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|-48.2 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|34.5 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|940:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|60.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|41.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|40.3%
|-
|Response time
|32 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|276 gramm
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 3
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
726
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +72%
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1570
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +61%
2534
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
823
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +69%
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1982
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +30%
2569
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|192
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|82 dB
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.4 x 6.4 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
