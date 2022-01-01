Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3505 or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
VS
46 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Can run popular games at about 233-317% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3505
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 249 x 363.9 x 18-19.8 mm
9.8 x 14.33 x 0.71-0.78 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~77.4%
Side bezels -48.2 mm 9 mm
Colors White Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 34.5 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 940:1 -
sRGB color space 60.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 41.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 40.3% -
Response time 32 ms -
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3505
220 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 3 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz -
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 192 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3505
0.54 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +423%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 82 dB 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.4 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
