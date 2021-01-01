Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3505 or Inspiron 14 5402 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3505
VS
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 31-42% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (107.7 vs 140.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3505
vs
Inspiron 14 5402

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 249 mm (9.8 inches) 321.3 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 216.2 mm (8.51 inches)
Thickness 18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches) 16.7-17.9 mm (0.66-0.7 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~77.8%
Side bezels -48.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 500:1
sRGB color space - 60%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3505
220 nits
Inspiron 14 5402 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.4 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 3 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Shading units 192 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 8 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

