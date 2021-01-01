Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3505 or Inspiron 14 5415 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3505 vs Inspiron 14 5415

36 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
Dell Inspiron 15 3505
From $379
Dell Inspiron 14 5415
From $760
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3505 and Inspiron 14 5415 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5415
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (106 vs 140.4 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3505
vs
Inspiron 14 5415

Case

Weight 1.96 kg (4.32 lbs) 1.62 kg (3.57 lbs)
Width 249 mm (9.8 inches) 321.2 mm (12.65 inches)
Height 363.9 mm (14.33 inches) 212.8 mm (8.38 inches)
Thickness 18-19.8 mm (0.71-0.78 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 906 cm2 (140.4 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74.1% ~79%
Side bezels -48.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 500:1
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3505
220 nits
Inspiron 14 5415 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Full charging time 3:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 3 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 192 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3505
0.54 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5415 +105%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.4 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

