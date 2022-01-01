You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Apple M2 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 1124-1532% higher FPS

Around 10.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.6 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

125% sharper screen – 225 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (101.4 vs 130.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~82% Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 400:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time 25 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 5 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 32 GPU performance Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +2043% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 2400 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 8 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 1 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C No 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.