Inspiron 15 3510 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 4GB 8GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Can run popular games at about 1988-2711% higher FPS

Around 15.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 0

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 100 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 355% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 220 nits

154% sharper screen – 254 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.6 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 100 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 400:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +355% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 5 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 96 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +3614% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 8 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 1 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C No 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.