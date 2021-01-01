Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3510 or Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3510 vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

30 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
VS
48 out of 100
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3510 and ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3510
vs
Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Case

Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 357.6 x 240.8 x 18.5 mm
14.08 x 9.48 x 0.73 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~77.9%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver White
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache - 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 96 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3510
0.14 TFLOPS
Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 +500%
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 8 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Inspiron 15 3510
2. Inspiron 15 3511 or Inspiron 15 3510
3. Inspiron 14 5402 or Inspiron 15 3510
4. Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Inspiron 15 3510
5. VivoBook S15 S533 or Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
6. Chromebook CX9 (CX9400) or Chromebook Flip C536/CX5
7. Inspiron 15 5502 or Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 and Dell Inspiron 15 3510 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский