You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB) Advantages of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 57 against 41 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches 357.6 x 240.8 x 18.5 mm

14.08 x 9.48 x 0.73 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~77.9% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Silver White Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 400:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 57 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 5 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 96 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5 +500% 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 8 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.