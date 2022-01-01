Dell Inspiron 15 3510 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
- Around 9.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 380-518% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|43 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|2
|12
|L3 Cache
|-
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
456
VivoBook 15 M513 +145%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
835
VivoBook 15 M513 +495%
4970
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
451
VivoBook 15 M513 +161%
1177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
777
VivoBook 15 M513 +813%
7091
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76.8 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|10.5 x 7.2 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
