Dell Inspiron 15 3510 vs Inspiron 14 5402

30 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
Dell Inspiron 15 3510
From $245
Dell Inspiron 14 5402
From $379
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 53 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3510 and Inspiron 14 5402 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402
  • Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.7 vs 130.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3510
vs
Inspiron 14 5402

Case

Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.51 x 0.66-0.7 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 500:1
sRGB color space - 60%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3510
220 nits
Inspiron 14 5402 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache - 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 96 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3510
0.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5402 +500%
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 8 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and Inspiron 15 3510 or ask any questions
