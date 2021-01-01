Inspiron 15 3510 or Inspiron 14 5402 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 53 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5402 Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (107.7 vs 130.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches 321.3 x 216.2 x 16.7-17.9 mm

12.65 x 8.51 x 0.66-0.7 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~77.8% Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 500:1 sRGB color space - 60% Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits Inspiron 14 5402 +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 53 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 5 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 96 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 5402 +500% 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 8 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.