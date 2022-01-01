Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Acer Chromebook 311
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
- Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 26% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 311
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (91.3 vs 130.8 square inches)
- 35% sharper screen – 135 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|296 x 199 x 18.15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~63%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|19.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|39.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|11.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|135 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|305 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 3511 +140%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 3511 +188%
2248
781
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
711
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x32 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.0
|USB Type-C
|No
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
