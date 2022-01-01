You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 0 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 32GB 64GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 314 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (117 vs 130.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches 325.4 x 232 x 19.7 mm

12.81 x 9.13 x 0.78 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 755 cm2 (117 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~71.6% Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 39.2 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3511 220 nits Chromebook 314 n/a

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 0 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 305 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz - Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 L3 Cache 4 MB - Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 600 Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Inspiron 15 3511 +118% 1010 Chromebook 314 464 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 15 3511 +167% 2248 Chromebook 314 843 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Inspiron 15 3511 n/a Chromebook 314 444 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Inspiron 15 3511 n/a Chromebook 314 776

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 2 GPU performance Inspiron 15 3511 +500% 0.84 TFLOPS Chromebook 314 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 128 NVMe Yes No

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.0 USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes -

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.