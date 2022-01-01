You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 50.3 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Can run popular games at about 138-188% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 50.3 against 41 watt-hours

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.2 vs 130.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~78.9% Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle - 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level 39.2 dB -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 952:1 sRGB color space - 61.8% Adobe RGB profile - 42.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.4% Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3511 220 nits Swift 1 (SF114-34) +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 50.3 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 305 gramm 158 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8 GPU performance Inspiron 15 3511 +250% 0.84 TFLOPS Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.7 dB 73.8 dB Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.