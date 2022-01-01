Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3511 or Swift 1 (SF114-34) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)

38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
VS
39 out of 100
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 50.3 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Can run popular games at about 138-188% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 50.3 against 41 watt-hours
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.2 vs 130.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3511
vs
Swift 1 (SF114-34)

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 39.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 952:1
sRGB color space - 61.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 42.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.4%
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3511
220 nits
Swift 1 (SF114-34) +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 305 gramm 158 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz -
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3511 +250%
0.84 TFLOPS
Swift 1 (SF114-34)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.7 dB 73.8 dB
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

