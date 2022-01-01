Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3511 or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 49.9 Wh
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 116-158% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 49.9 against 41 watt-hours
  • 127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 130.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3511
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 39.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1069:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3511
220 nits
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 305 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3511
0.84 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +210%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 1 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C No 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

