You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Battery - 41 Wh 54 Wh 96 Wh CPU - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.8 vs 144.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) Can run popular games at about 325-443% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Features a much bigger (~134%) battery – 96 against 41 watt-hours

183% sharper screen – 283 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.95 kg (4.3 lbs) Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches 360.5 x 259 x 18.9 mm

14.19 x 10.2 x 0.74 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 934 cm2 (144.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 160° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.2 dB 45.3 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 400:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7% Response time 25 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Inspiron 15 3511 220 nits Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +150% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 96 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 305 gramm 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40 GPU performance Inspiron 15 3511 0.84 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 16X OLED (N7600) +590% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 4.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.