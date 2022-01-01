Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3511 or VivoBook S15 M533 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 M533

38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and ASUS VivoBook S15 M533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 18-24% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3511
vs
VivoBook S15 M533

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm
14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~79.8%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.2 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 516:1
sRGB color space - 65%
Adobe RGB profile - 45%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 43.6%
Response time 25 ms 18 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3511
220 nits
VivoBook S15 M533 +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 305 gramm 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 7
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3511
0.84 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 M533 +32%
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.7 dB 81.4 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 7.3 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

