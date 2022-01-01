Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3511 or Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
VS
49 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.9 vs 130.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3511
vs
Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches		 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~81.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39.2 dB 40.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 1103:1
sRGB color space - 98.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.5%
Response time 25 ms 38 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 305 gramm 220 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 4 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 2.67 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2666 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 78.7 dB 87.5 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C No 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 3 (AMD)
3. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs G15 5510
4. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
5. Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Inspiron 15 3505
6. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
8. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
9. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
10. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) and Dell Inspiron 15 3511 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский