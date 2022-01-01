Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~63%) battery – 67 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (102.9 vs 130.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches
|Area
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.5%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|39.2 dB
|40.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|1103:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.5%
|Response time
|25 ms
|38 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.25 V
|-
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|305 gramm
|220 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1090
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2156
2374
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|2.67 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2666 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|87.5 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|No
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|No
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|13.0 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
