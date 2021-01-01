Home > Laptop comparison > Inspiron 15 3511 or G15 5510 – what's better?

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 vs G15 5510

40 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
53 out of 100
Dell G15 5510
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
From $635
Dell G15 5510
From $899
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Inspiron 15 3511 and G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (130.8 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Can run popular games at about 154-210% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Inspiron 15 3511
vs
G15 5510

Case

Weight 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 358.5 mm (14.11 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 235.5 mm (9.27 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 17.5-18.9 mm (0.69-0.74 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~69%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 600:1
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Inspiron 15 3511
220 nits
G15 5510 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 15 3511
1080
G15 5510 +3%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 15 3511
2322
G15 5510 +74%
4039

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 0 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Inspiron 15 3511
0.84 TFLOPS
G15 5510 +280%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C No 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

